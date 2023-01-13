 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Scattered Snow Showers Through Friday Morning...

Scattered snow showers will continue to impact the area this
morning as a disturbance moves through the region. Light
accumulations of a dusting are possible, but some narrow swaths of
heavier bursts of snow could cause localized amounts around a
half an inch. Most of the accumulation will be confined to grassy
and elevated surfaces. With temperatures near freezing, a few
slick spots are possible on wet roadways this morning. Visibility
may also be reduced briefly.

Morning travelers should use extra caution, especially on bridges
and overpasses. Snow showers are expected to taper off to
lingering flurries by the afternoon.

Snowy start to Friday; strong winds and cold temps to start off the weekend

Cold and Breezy Friday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: Snow showers are moving through the area this Friday morning. Temperatures are right around that freezing mark, allowing for some to accumulate of grassy and high elevated areas. We should start drying out into the afternoon but remaining cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will stay strong out of the northwest making it feel about ten degrees cooler than the actual air temperature.

