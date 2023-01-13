TODAY: Snow showers are moving through the area this Friday morning. Temperatures are right around that freezing mark, allowing for some to accumulate of grassy and high elevated areas. We should start drying out into the afternoon but remaining cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will stay strong out of the northwest making it feel about ten degrees cooler than the actual air temperature.
Snowy start to Friday; strong winds and cold temps to start off the weekend
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
