TODAY: We're looking out for washout conditions on this Tuesday morning. We'll see some dry time into the afternoon as highs top out into the mid 80s. I would expect heavy amounts of rainfall that could cause flash flooding.
Soaking showers and storms as you head out Tuesday
- Griffin Glasscock
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
