 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soaking showers and storms as you head out Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Damp & Dreary Tuesday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: We're looking out for washout conditions on this Tuesday morning. We'll see some dry time into the afternoon as highs top out into the mid 80s. I would expect heavy amounts of rainfall that could cause flash flooding.

Recommended for you