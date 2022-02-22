Soaking Showers and Strong Thunderstorms Tuesday

TODAY: It's a very active start to the morning with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Those conditions have us under the Threat of Severe Weather through the day. Highs are still going to reach the low to mid 60s until the cold front pushes through late afternoon and into tonight. The greatest threats from the storms: a brief isolated tornado, heavy rainfall (flooding), thunderstorms, strong winds, and pea-sized hail.
The southern half of the Tri-State is under a Tornado Watch until 11 AM Tuesday morning.
The entire Tri-State is under a Flood Watch until Midnight, Wednesday morning.
TONIGHT: Our skies will work on drying out and cooling down. Winds out of the northwest will become dominate and strong. This change in the weather pattern will knock temperatures into the 20s Wednesday morning.