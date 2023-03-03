Soaking start to Friday; Severe Weather Threat Late Morning-Early Afternoon

TODAY: A cluster of thunderstorm activity lining up to the west of us by 8AM Friday is expected to quickly push northeastward through the Tri-State during the ensuing few hours. A broken line of thunderstorms will roll through the tri-state between 8AM and 1PM with the worst of those storms reaching Evansville between 10AM and 11AM. Some of the storms embedded within this line will be capable of producing not only winds in excess of 60 or even70 mph, but also tornadic activity as well. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire region under a "2" and a "3" on tomorrow’s Threat Index.
In addition to the Severe Weather threat, rainfall totals will range between 2" and 4". Following the passage of our potentially Severe storms, on and off rain showers will linger in spots well into the afternoon and possibly even as late as tonight. Winds gusts are also expected to top out near 45 mph through tomorrow evening. As a result, the National Weather Service has extended our Wind Advisory through 9PM Friday.