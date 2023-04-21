Soggy conditions Friday with cooling temperatures

TODAY: We are waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning following the passage of the cold front. On and off rainfall is expected to continue throughout our Friday head, only allowing the mercury to climb as high as the upper 50s. A passing low pressure system late Friday evening may bring another burst of heavy rainfall to the area south of the Ohio River, but the last of the rain looks like it will pass east of the Tri-State by daybreak on Saturday.
By the time it is all said and done early Saturday, some areas could see upwards of 1.5" to 2" of total rainfall! Fortunately, we will get a chance to dry out come Saturday and Sunday. While afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s both days and wind gusts as high as 30 mph will make for a blustery Saturday, at least the weekend ahead will be mostly sunny.