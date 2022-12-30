Soggy Friday ahead, but drier weather expected for our New Year's Eve

To put our weather into perspective, let's remember what last Friday was like:
Last Friday, December 23rd, our high temperature was just 5° with blowing snow and wind chill values close to -30°! Now, tell me temperatures in the mid-50s with rain all day doesn't sound a bit better.
Expect temperatures to remain pretty stable throughout the day but what will be changing constantly is who's seeing rain.
TODAY: 57 (Rain)
Our Friday is off to a wet and warm start. Stepping out the door today you'll notice it isn't a "chilly 50°" rather it's a "warm 50°". You definitely only need a rain jacket today to stay comfortable as the arctic chill that was with us last week is now just a distant memory.
Those rain showers are going to be primarily impacting the western half of the Tri-State for the first half of the day with the eastern half being the primary target for rain on the second half of the day.
TONIGHT: 44 (Rain Showers Diminishing)
Rain should begin moving out late tonight but we can't rule out pop-up showers throughout the night.
NEW YEAR'S EVE: 51 (Chance of Rain, then Partly Sunny)
Fortunately just in the nick of time, rain showers look to be done for by tomorrow afternoon.
Our New Year's Eve evening should be pretty decent. After some mild and warm weather today, you may notice it will feel a bit chillier tomorrow night as drier and cooler air filters in. Expect the 40s and clearing skies for ringing in the new year.
NEW YEAR'S DAY: 40 / 59 (Mostly Sunny)
The first day of 2023 looks to be off to a nice start, perfect to start those resolutions which may be to walk more as conditions will be nice. Plenty of sunshine is expected which will be much appreciated after the rainy end to the work week that we're experiencing.
NEXT WEEK: 50s / 60s (Showers Likely, w/ Severe Threat)
The good times are short lived as even more rain begins to move into the Tri-State. We'll see showers almost everyday for the start of the next work week with a threat for severe weather possible on Monday.