Soggy start to Monday; improvements return throughout the week

TODAY: It's a damp and stormy start to our Monday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Most of the heavy rain will taper off into the afternoon. Scattered shower chances will be sticking around with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds may stay on the breezy side at times.
TONIGHT: We'll see more drying and clearing into tonight. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 60s. Winds will start shifting out of the west, which will bring us cooler conditions.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday is expected to bring us cooler weather with temperatures only reaching the mid 70s. I would expect the core of low pressure that brought us rain Monday will usher in some cloud cover along with isolated showers. The rest of the week will be amazing. Highs will stay around the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.