Soggy start to Thursday; drying out this afternoon

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally to the east of a line from Albion to
Shawneetown Illinois and on to Hopkinsville Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Soggy start to Thursday; drying out this afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0

Tracking drier conditions into your Thursday afternoon

TODAY: It's a damp start to the morning across the Tri-State. We should expect to see scattered to steady rainfall this morning before the majority of the activity moves out mid to late morning. Highs will stay on the cooler side - around the lower to mid 80s. We'll keep the thick cloud cover around for much of the afternoon, but I do think some pops of sunshine later in the day will happen.

TONIGHT: Other than some isolated showers lingering, it will be a dry and partly to mostly cloudy evening with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: There may be some light rainfall out to our west Friday morning. The afternoon should bring partly sunny conditions with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will start rising which will put our "feels like temperatures" in the mid 90s. Be prepared to sweat it out into the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s with heat index values nearing the upper 90s. Scattered showers and storms will likely arrive Sunday. Thankfully, that system will lead us into next week and bring our temperatures back down into the mid 80s.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you