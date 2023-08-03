Soggy start to Thursday; drying out this afternoon

TODAY: It's a damp start to the morning across the Tri-State. We should expect to see scattered to steady rainfall this morning before the majority of the activity moves out mid to late morning. Highs will stay on the cooler side - around the lower to mid 80s. We'll keep the thick cloud cover around for much of the afternoon, but I do think some pops of sunshine later in the day will happen.
TONIGHT: Other than some isolated showers lingering, it will be a dry and partly to mostly cloudy evening with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK: There may be some light rainfall out to our west Friday morning. The afternoon should bring partly sunny conditions with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will start rising which will put our "feels like temperatures" in the mid 90s. Be prepared to sweat it out into the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s with heat index values nearing the upper 90s. Scattered showers and storms will likely arrive Sunday. Thankfully, that system will lead us into next week and bring our temperatures back down into the mid 80s.