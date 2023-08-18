 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Spectacular conditions for Friday; sunshine and warm

  • Updated
  • 0

Sunny & Comfy Friday

TODAY: It's going to be a wonderful day of weather. This morning is starting out in the 50s and 60s under clear skies. Conditions will stay very similar, but warmer into the afternoon. Highs should rise into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds are staying consistent out of the north which will keep us comfy.

TONIGHT: Not many changes will happen other than cooling of our temperatures. Winds will start shifting more out of the south and east. Overnight lows will still drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s for your Saturday morning.

THIS WEEKEND: Expect a gorgeous weekend with plentiful sunshine and warming temperatures. Winds will be more out of the south Saturday, which will push temperatures to more seasonal heights. Highs should rise into the mid to upper 80s. As the dry and warming conditions continue into your Sunday, highs will range in the low to mid 90s. Thankfully, the humidity won't be excessive just yet. Get ready for the heat to really turn upwards into next week.

