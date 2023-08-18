Spectacular conditions for Friday; sunshine and warm

TODAY: It's going to be a wonderful day of weather. This morning is starting out in the 50s and 60s under clear skies. Conditions will stay very similar, but warmer into the afternoon. Highs should rise into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds are staying consistent out of the north which will keep us comfy.
TONIGHT: Not many changes will happen other than cooling of our temperatures. Winds will start shifting more out of the south and east. Overnight lows will still drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s for your Saturday morning.
THIS WEEKEND: Expect a gorgeous weekend with plentiful sunshine and warming temperatures. Winds will be more out of the south Saturday, which will push temperatures to more seasonal heights. Highs should rise into the mid to upper 80s. As the dry and warming conditions continue into your Sunday, highs will range in the low to mid 90s. Thankfully, the humidity won't be excessive just yet. Get ready for the heat to really turn upwards into next week.