Spectacular conditions for Thursday; lower humidity and abundant sunshine

Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's feeling like fall across the Tri-State this morning as we're starting out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. As we head into the afternoon, you should expect gorgeous conditions. We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs rising into the low to mid 80s. The best part of today is our humidity will hang out on the lower side, making for a comfortable afternoon!

TONIGHT: Clear skies will persist into the evening. As winds stay out of the northeast, we'll drop to cooler and more crisp conditions in the morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

