Spectacular Saturday forecasts gives way to slightly warmer and muggier —but just as enjoyable— Sunday

Wow, if you've stepped foot outside in the past few days you have definitely enjoyed just how pleasant the conditions have been lately. Today the weather was spectacular for the 44News wiffle ball tournament. It was hot, but bearable with these low dewpoints. Unfortunately, the humidity will be on the rise as we head into tomorrow. So even though it will still be below average, we'll see warmer and more humid conditions tomorrow afternoon. We may even see a few isolated showers or two in the Tri-State overnight into early tomorrow morning. But after that, another pool of mild air from the north arrives and we enjoy highs ~10º below average yet again.
TONIGHT: 65 (Partly Cloudy w/ Chance of Isolated Showers)
Expect it to feel nice outside overnight for any outdoor weekend plans. Just keep in mind we could see a stray shower. Don't expect one but don't be surprised by one either. This slight increase in precipitation chances is apart of a slightly warmer air mass visiting just for the day tomorrow.
TOMORROW: 87 (Mostly Sunny)
Expect it to still feel cooler than it has been this summer but warmer than it has been these past few days. Humidity will also be up as well making it feel a little muggier and stickier. BUT outdoor plans should be good to go as we expect mostly sunny skies continuing.
MONDAY: 68 / 83 (Mostly Sunny)
Cooler temperatures will just as sunny skies are in store for Monday, what a great start to the new work week.
TUESDAY: 65 / 80 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Slight Chance of Showers Primarily in the Morning)
This will be the day you may want to head out the door with that umbrella just in the case of a shower or thunderstorm. But those rain chances are looking to be primarily in the morning so by the afternoon if you managed to dodge any showers you should be all good to go for those outdoor plans.
WEDNESDAY: 62 / 81 (Mostly Sunny)
The showers on Tuesday will bring back that cooler weather we're enjoying today. By the mid-week we can see highs continuing to be in the low 80s with lows in the low 60s.
THURSDAY-NEXT WEEKEND: 60s / 80s (Mostly Sunny)
The dog days of summer are over, and we're finally able to see some relief from the summer's hottest temperatures. We'll not only start off the week below average, but we're expecting to stay below average all week and even kick start our next weekend below average. Keep in mind, average high this time of year is 89º.