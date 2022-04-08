Spotty Showers Expected Today

'Tis the end of the week! Alas we have another day where we are dodging rain showers. The primary window will be mid-morning to early mid-afternoon. By the weekend, drier conditions persist with Sunday being much more sunnier and warmer than Saturday. Then all next week it seems will be dominated by muggy conditions, showers, and thundershowers until Thursday! Fortunately, by then we are forecasting sunnier and cooler conditions.
TODAY: 45 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Showers)
The chances to see snowflakes mixing in with today's showers are a lot less likely as temperatures are about 2-4°warmer than forecasted. Which may not seem like a lot, but since temperatures were already supposed to be a few degrees above freezing when the chances for mixing showers to exist makes all the difference. The primary window for rain showers today are between 9AM and 4PM, with a few stray showers being possible during the whole day.
TONIGHT: 35 (Mostly Cloudy)
Slight chance for rain showers does exist primarily before 7PM, then things should remain on the drier side.
SATURDAY: 35 / 50 (Partly Cloudy)
On the chilly to cooler side, Saturday looks to be drier with some clouds lingering. However, the sun should poke through at some points during the day as partly cloudy skies are expected.
SUNDAY: 32 / 62 (Mostly Sunny)
Mostly sunny skies, mild, and dry conditions will set the stage for the best day in the next seven days to be outside and enjoy the weather. Because of a chilly start, some frost can be expected in the morning.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 50s / 70s (Mostly Cloudier w/ Rain & Thundershowers)
Multiple days in a row of warm muggy conditions where clouds, rain showers, and thundershowers are possible.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK: 30s / 50s (Sunnier)
Finally, conditions look to turn to the sunnier and drier side after days of rain. Temperatures won't be as warm though.
Hope everyone has a restful and restorative weekend,
Gunnar