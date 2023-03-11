Your clock will spring forward tonight, but the weather feels less like spring. Don't forget that as we move into the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, we move our clocks forward one hour at 2am Sunday morning. Don't forget to check those batteries in the smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and weather radios.
Weather wise, we have some light showers and sprinkles for the overnight hours and into the Sunday morning. Lows overnight will be in the lower 40's.
Sunday look for a pretty chilly day and pretty cloudy as well. Highs only in the upper 40's with a wind out of the northwest around 5-10 mph, which will make the day pretty chilly.
For those of you that have spring flowers trying to bloom already, lows Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be below freezing, so if you want to keep those flowers you will need to protect them the best you can.
More spring like weather heads into the Tri-State on Wednesday as we warm in the middle 50's and on Thursday the middle 60's.