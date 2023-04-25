Spring-like conditions Tuesday

TODAY: It's going to be another pleasant day across the Tri-State, but still unseasonably cool. We'll mainly see mostly to partly sunny skies today and tomorrow. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Dry skies will persist with partly cloudy conditions. It will be a cool, but quiet start to Wednesday morning. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the low to mid 40s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s under partly sunny skies. Wednesday night and into Thursday will bring widespread rain. It will move in from the south and then become more widespread through the day. Temperatures should still make a run toward the low to mid 60s. We'll be watching another system this weekend, which will bring more rainfall and cooling temperatures.