Spring-like Friday with clearing and warming conditions Easter weekend

TODAY: It's a chilly and cloudy start to the morning, but conditions will continue to improve. This afternoon should bring more sunshine with highs in the lower 60s. Winds will stay out of the northeast, which will add a bit of a chill. Overall, I think it's going to be a comfy Good Friday!
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will persist along with winds out of the northeast. Expect another cold start to your Saturday morning with temperatures in the low 40s.
THIS WEEKEND: It is going to be a pleasant and beautiful weekend. I hope you are able to enjoy some time outside. Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Easter Sunday is going to bring near perfect conditions. Highs in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Enjoy this weekend! Next week looks pretty warm and dry, too! Those conditions will be great for farmers starting to plant crops!