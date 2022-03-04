Spring-Like Surge This Weekend

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda. .The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to the middle of next week. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&