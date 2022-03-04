Spring-Like Surge This Weekend

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&

Griffin Glasscock

 

TODAY: It's finally Friday and the weather looks awesome once again. We'll see plenty on sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 60s. Some of the temperatures in the southern zone might flirt with the 70-degree mark.

TONIGHT: Clouds will gradually decrease, but temperatures will stay quite mild. You'll be waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday morning as winds out of the south take over.

THIS WEEKEND: I fully expect highs to reach the low to mid 70s tomorrow. It will be the best day of the entire stretch. The second half of the weekend will be warm, but it comes with showers and storms. Our weather pattern will begin shifting to more active conditions. We’ll get some showers and thunderstorms coming through the region Sunday into Monday. The biggest threat is heavy rainfall Monday morning that may impact your morning commute. The threat of severe weather isn't likely, but could change in the next few days. Please stay up to date with 44News on air and online.

