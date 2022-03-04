Spring-Like Surge This Weekend

TODAY: It's finally Friday and the weather looks awesome once again. We'll see plenty on sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 60s. Some of the temperatures in the southern zone might flirt with the 70-degree mark.
TONIGHT: Clouds will gradually decrease, but temperatures will stay quite mild. You'll be waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday morning as winds out of the south take over.
THIS WEEKEND: I fully expect highs to reach the low to mid 70s tomorrow. It will be the best day of the entire stretch. The second half of the weekend will be warm, but it comes with showers and storms. Our weather pattern will begin shifting to more active conditions. We’ll get some showers and thunderstorms coming through the region Sunday into Monday. The biggest threat is heavy rainfall Monday morning that may impact your morning commute. The threat of severe weather isn't likely, but could change in the next few days. Please stay up to date with 44News on air and online.