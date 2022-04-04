Spring-Like Trend This Week; Tracking Showers

TODAY: Light showers will be likely through the first part of the morning. It shouldn’t be a soaker, but it will be impacting us through the first part of the afternoon. As dry skies return we can expect highs to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
TONIGHT: It's likely showers will ramp up late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will start out mild in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Don't forget you're rain jacket!
TOMORROW: An area of low pressure will pass through the region and bring widespread showers through much of the day. Highs will still reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. It looks like we'll see some drying conditions as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours.