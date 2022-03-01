Spring-Like Warmth and a Cold Front

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Evansville affecting Posey, Daviess, Henderson, Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin and Pope Counties. Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky... Ohio River at Owensboro affecting Daviess and Spencer Counties. .The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.2 feet Saturday, March 12. - Flood stage is 42.0 feet. &&