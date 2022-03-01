Spring-Like Warmth and a Cold Front

While Spring won't officially kick off for another three weeks, today felt every bit of spring-like across the Tri-State. Temperatures today surged back into the upper 60s and low 70s, marking our warmest afternoon in the River City in just over a week - Evansville's peak temperature of 67° was 16° above the norm for this time of the year. Fortunately, the evening ahead looks just as pleasant - temperatures will fall into the middle 50s by dinner time; after falling to 49° by 10 o'clock, the mercury is expected to only fall as low as 37° by early Wednesday morning.
Southerly winds and clear skies are expected linger for our mid week as well; that combination is expected to drive temperatures right back into the upper 60s and low 70s area wide tomorrow. We will reach an afternoon high of 68° in Evansville come Wednesday afternoon - we haven't seen temperatures that warm since the end of December! Unfortunately, we are tracking a cold front that will swing through Tri-State late Wednesday night in early Thursday morning. As a result, northerly winds and a cooler air mass will return to the region and only allow temperatures to reach the upper 50s low 60s on Thursday.
Don't fret though, the mercury will jump right back into the mid 60s low 70s for Friday and Saturday as we move into the weekend ahead. Long-range model data however, continues to indicate chances of not only showers, but thunderstorms heading our way for late this weekend and early next week. As of right now, it looks as though another core of low pressure and its associated cold front will generate showers and potentially some stronger thunderstorms late Sunday into early Monday morning. It's a situation that we will continue to keep an ion as in inches closely.