Spring-Like Warmth and a Cold Front

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Evansville affecting Posey, Daviess, Henderson,
Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Owensboro affecting Daviess and Spencer Counties.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.2 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Evansville affecting Posey, Daviess, Henderson,
Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Owensboro affecting Daviess and Spencer Counties.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 44.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 23.5 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Evansville affecting Posey, Daviess, Henderson,
Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Owensboro affecting Daviess and Spencer Counties.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 26.4 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Spring-Like Warmth and a Cold Front

  • 0
Another Cold Front Arrives

Cooler weather returns Thursday.

 Cameron Hopman
While Spring won't officially kick off for another three weeks, today felt every bit of spring-like across the Tri-State. Temperatures today surged back into the upper 60s and low 70s, marking our warmest afternoon in the River City in just over a week - Evansville's peak temperature of 67° was 16° above the norm for this time of the year. Fortunately, the evening ahead looks just as pleasant - temperatures will fall into the middle 50s by dinner time; after falling to 49° by 10 o'clock, the mercury is expected to only fall as low as 37° by early Wednesday morning.
 
Southerly winds and clear skies are expected linger for our mid week as well; that combination is expected to drive temperatures right back into the upper 60s and low 70s area wide tomorrow. We will reach an afternoon high of 68° in Evansville come Wednesday afternoon - we haven't seen temperatures that warm since the end of December! Unfortunately, we are tracking a cold front that will swing through Tri-State late Wednesday night in early Thursday morning. As a result, northerly winds and a cooler air mass will return to the region and only allow temperatures to reach the upper 50s low 60s on Thursday.
 
Don't fret though, the mercury will jump right back into the mid 60s low 70s for Friday and Saturday as we move into the weekend ahead. Long-range model data however, continues to indicate chances of not only showers, but thunderstorms heading our way for late this weekend and early next week. As of right now, it looks as though another core of low pressure and its associated cold front will generate showers and potentially some stronger thunderstorms late Sunday into early Monday morning. It's a situation that we will continue to keep an ion as in inches closely.

Recommended for you