Spring-Like Weather Returns

I think you're really going to like the weather this week!
We’ll stay on track to see highs climb well into the 60s and even reach the 70-degree mark before the week is over. It all starts with a nice push-up to around 60 for today. It will come with windy and sunny conditions.
By the middle of the week, a system will be passing by to our south. It might have just enough of a reach to spread some clouds in the southern reaches of the Tri-State. By the end of the week, we'll be tracking our next frontal boundary that is expected to bring scattered showers Friday. It will bring highs down to the 50s Saturday.