Spring-Like Weather Returns

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Water levels along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly
fall with flooding expected to persist into the middle and latter
part of this week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 21.5 feet Wednesday,
March 23.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Water levels along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly
fall with flooding expected to persist into the middle and latter
part of this week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded
in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 39.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 25.6 feet
Wednesday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Spring-Like Weather Returns

  • Updated
  • 0
Spring-Like Conditions Return
Griffin Glasscock

I think you're really going to like the weather this week!

We’ll stay on track to see highs climb well into the 60s and even reach the 70-degree mark before the week is over. It all starts with a nice push-up to around 60 for today. It will come with windy and sunny conditions.

By the middle of the week, a system will be passing by to our south. It might have just enough of a reach to spread some clouds in the southern reaches of the Tri-State. By the end of the week, we'll be tracking our next frontal boundary that is expected to bring scattered showers Friday. It will bring highs down to the 50s Saturday.

