Following a cold, cloudy and windy start to our St. Patrick’s Day, the skies have started to clear throughout the Tri-State, and this afternoon looks as though it will be fairly pleasant. After reaching high temperatures in the mid 40s earlier this afternoon, we will see temperatures gradually dwindle back down toward the mid to upper 20s overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning setting the stage for an even colder Saturday ahead. Expect a morning low temperature near 27°.
St Patrick's Day shivers
After waking up to temperatures in the upper 20s early Saturday morning, the persistence of a strong northerly wind will ensure that our temperatures will remain well below average throughout the beginning of our weekend. Despite the added sunshine on Saturday, winds gusting as high as 30 mph from the north will keep temperatures from even climbing out of the upper 30s for many of us Saturday afternoon. Expect an afternoon high temperature of 36° in Evansville tomorrow. Conditions will remain fairly clear and dry Saturday evening, but temperatures will remain quite chilly as our blustery winds are expected to continue well into the evening hours, gradually driving temperatures back down into the low 20s and upper teens by early Sunday.
After seeing temperatures dip back down into low 20s early Sunday, Sunday afternoon appears as though it will be slightly warmer. The combination of clear skies and weaker northwesterly winds will allow temperatures to climb back into the upper 30s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley as we wrap up the final weekend of Winter.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device