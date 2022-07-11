Starting off the week with hot and sunny skies

TODAY: We're starting off our Monday with comfortable and dry conditions, but we're expected to see a rise in temperatures. This afternoon will bring plentiful sunshine and highs in the low 90s. Winds are staying out of the southwest, which is giving a boost to our humidity levels. It may feel a few degrees warmer!
TONIGHT: It will begin to feel more comfortable this evening as we drop our hot temperatures. Expect dry skies to persist with temperatures dipping into the low 70s. Clouds may start to increase by dawn.
THIS WEEK: We're looking at a pretty consistent forecast for this week. There is a slight change tomorrow when a cold front slides through. It may bring some spotty showers, but it will primarily change our wind flow. By the middle part of this week our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with tolerable humidity.