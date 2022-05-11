TODAY: Get ready for another dry and hot day across our region. The unseasonably warm air is going to dominate possibly breaking a record of 88 for today! We’re expected to make it to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Make sure you are taking breaks and staying hydrated because our bodies are still very much in Spring time mode.
TONIGHT: Other than a few isolated showers possible early in the evening, we'll be dry. Clouds are expected to clear out quite a bit with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s.
REST OF THE WEEK: At the end of the week, we will increase our shower and storm chances. Showers will increase Friday night and into Saturday. We'll finally be back in the low to mid 80s by the end of the weekend.