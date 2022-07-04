 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Now through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values today will top out
around 100 to 105 degrees. The peak of the heat will occur
Tuesday through Thursday, when daily heat index values will
reach 105 to 110 degrees. Daily chances for isolated
thunderstorms will provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Stifling heat settles into the Tri-State for our Independence Day

  • Updated
  • 0
22-7-4 Heat Index Values Today
Gunnar Consol
It's the Fourth of July, a day where Americans celebrate their independence from the English Empire. Unfortunately, this fourth we will not be celebrating our independence from dangerous heat index values and stuffy humidity levels. 
 
THIS EVENING: 80s (Increasing Clouds)
We only have a slight chance (20%) of showers popping up throughout the Tri-State but fortunately, any showers should be isolated and brief. The window for shower activity will also be primarily in the late afternoon and early evening. The only thing you should have to worry about is sweating off that bug spray and sunscreen before sundown. This is because heat index values will continue to be dangerous up until sundown. 
 
TONIGHT: 77 (Partly Cloudy)
Last night was actually quite pleasant with temperatures in the low 70s. That will not be the case tonight. Overnight temperatures will feel warm and not as comfortable.
 
TUESDAY-THURSDAY: upper-70s / upper-90s & low-100s (Mostly Sunny w/ Chance of Showers and Storms in the Afternoon)
The dangerous heat continues through Thursday. Heat Advisories went into effect today at 11AM and will last until Thursday afternoon. This means that we will not only see excessive heat each day but also dangerous heat index values daily. 
 
Tuesday:    98 -feels like 110
Wednesday:  100 -feels like 112*
Thursday:   97 -feels like 108
 
*If the forecast for Wednesday of 100° verifies, this will be the first 100° day since July of 2012!
 
END OF WEEK: 70s / 90s to 80s (Mostly Sunny w/ Chance of Showers and Storms in the Afternoon)
As we head toward the weekend, we should see relief from a cold front dropping temperatures back to seasonable levels. Rain chances still remain in the picture but are still not expected to be significant. 

