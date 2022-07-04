Stifling heat settles into the Tri-State for our Independence Day

It's the Fourth of July, a day where Americans celebrate their independence from the English Empire. Unfortunately, this fourth we will not be celebrating our independence from dangerous heat index values and stuffy humidity levels.
THIS EVENING: 80s (Increasing Clouds)
We only have a slight chance (20%) of showers popping up throughout the Tri-State but fortunately, any showers should be isolated and brief. The window for shower activity will also be primarily in the late afternoon and early evening. The only thing you should have to worry about is sweating off that bug spray and sunscreen before sundown. This is because heat index values will continue to be dangerous up until sundown.
TONIGHT: 77 (Partly Cloudy)
Last night was actually quite pleasant with temperatures in the low 70s. That will not be the case tonight. Overnight temperatures will feel warm and not as comfortable.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY: upper-70s / upper-90s & low-100s (Mostly Sunny w/ Chance of Showers and Storms in the Afternoon)
The dangerous heat continues through Thursday. Heat Advisories went into effect today at 11AM and will last until Thursday afternoon. This means that we will not only see excessive heat each day but also dangerous heat index values daily.
Tuesday: 98 -feels like 110
Wednesday: 100 -feels like 112*
Thursday: 97 -feels like 108
*If the forecast for Wednesday of 100° verifies, this will be the first 100° day since July of 2012!
END OF WEEK: 70s / 90s to 80s (Mostly Sunny w/ Chance of Showers and Storms in the Afternoon)
As we head toward the weekend, we should see relief from a cold front dropping temperatures back to seasonable levels. Rain chances still remain in the picture but are still not expected to be significant.