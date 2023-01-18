Storm chances continue

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a "1" on tonight's Threat Index. Roughly the areas along and south of I-64 will remain under a threat for Severe Weather between the hours of 7PM and midnight tonight. During this stretch, clusters of thunderstorm activity may produce damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph, brief tornadic rotation and flash flooding. Some areas, especially north and west of Evansville, could see upwards of 2" of additional rainfall tonight.
Once the system passes to the east of us early Thursday, temperatures will quickly plummet; after reaching the mid to upper 50s around midnight, the mercury will dip to 46° just six hours later. The cloud cover and rain chances will have exited by the time we’re waking up, leaving mostly sunny skies and a blustery southwesterly wind gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the mid 50s later in the day under gradually increasing cloud cover. Expect temperatures back in the mid to low 40s by tomorrow evening commute home before we dip to 38° by 10 o’clock.
Both our Friday and Saturday head look as though they will be quite sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to low 40s. Breezy northwesterly winds will drive temperatures down to 28° by early Saturday morning - our Saturday looks calmer with wind shifting back to the southwest helping to force temperatures a little higher that day. You will want to make the most of the dry and clear weather while you can - chances of scattered rainfall and even a wintry mixture will make their way back to the Tri-State come Sunday.