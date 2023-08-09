Storm chances give way to quieter Thursday

It has been a gloomy, gray, and at times, rainy, day throughout the Tri-State. Those conditions are expected to continue into this evening as another threat for showers and thunderstorms may affect the Lower Ohio Valley before the night is up. The Storm Prediction Center has maintained this evening's threat for Severe Weather, keeping the entire tri-state under a “1” and “2” on tonight’s Threat Index. However, the most recent model data is now indicating that any real threat for potentially Severe storms will likely remain south of the Tri-State as we head into the evening and overnight hours.
While portions of the region may see some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity over the next few hours (some of which may produce heavy downpours, strong winds and small hail), the most organized threat for showers, storms, and potentially Severe Weather will affect communities closer to Cape Girardeau, Paducah and Hopkinsville. With these latest model runs, it is likely that our threat for Severe Weather will remain to our south and be further reduced by the Storm Prediction Center in the coming hours.
With the last of the rain passing to the east of us overnight, we will wake up to mostly cloudy, but dry conditions throughout the area. After waking up to a morning low temperature of 69° around dawn, the mercury will climb toward the mid to low 80s as the cloud cover above the Tri-State gradually decreases. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 83° in Evansville with scattered cloud cover later in the day. Don’t expect the cooler than average temperatures to last too long, however - peak temperatures are expected to reach back toward the 90° mark as early as Friday!