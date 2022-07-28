Storms exit tonight

With yet another round of heavy shower and thunderstorm activity exiting the Tri-State this evening, we are finally looking at a drier stretch of weather for the Lower Ohio Valley. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger for portions of the Tri-State through 11PM or midnight tonight. Outside of a few isolated rain showers south of the Ohio River tomorrow morning/afternoon, we are expected to see dry conditions throughout our Friday ahead. After seeing temperatures fall back down to the upper 60s in the 70s early tomorrow morning, we will quickly see the mercury reach back up to 79° around our lunch hour before peaking near 83° a few hours later. In addition to the cooler weather, we are also expected to see gradually decreasing cloud cover throughout the last day of the work week. Tomorrow evening looks as though it will be absolutely gorgeous; expect temperatures near 80° around dinnertime paired with a pleasant northerly wind.
Saturday looks as though it will also remain primarily dry - while model data does indicate a slim chance for an isolated shower or two south of the Ohio River that afternoon, the majority of the Tri-State should remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to low 80s°. There does however appear to be a resurgence of rainfall headed for the region as early as the overnight hours Saturday into early Sunday morning; scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms are expected to return to the area for our Sunday and Monday. Afternoon highs during the SUnday to Mondaya turnaround look as though they will remain in the mid to low 80s; the same however, cannot be said for late next week. Longer range model data continues to indicate that temperatures will again reach back into the mid 90s by next Wednesday and Thursday! Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts.