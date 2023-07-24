After what was a quiet start to today, showers and storms quickly fired up during the early afternoon triggering numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings from the National Weather Service. Fortunately, the last of those strong to potentially Severe storms are expected to exit east of the Tri-State over the next hour or two, bringing an end to any threat of potentially Severe storms. Expect temperatures to gradually dwindle from 77° around 10 o’clock this evening back down to 70° by early Tuesday morning here in Evansville under partly cloudy to clear skies.
Storms give way to more heat
The mild start to our Tuesday will give way to an even hotter afternoon throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. The latest model data indicates that the combination of breezy southerly winds and an ample supply of sunshine early in the day will allow the mercury to reach back up into the mid to low 90s throughout the Tri-State. After reaching 87° by your lunch hour, the mercury is expected to peak near 94° in Evansville early Tuesday afternoon. Worse yet, our lingering humidity could make things feel as hot as 100° to 105° in spots tomorrow afternoon! Stay cool!
