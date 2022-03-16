 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and
Massac Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The lower Ohio River will continue to fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 24.3 feet Saturday,
March 26.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Storms On Tap for Friday

  • 0
Showers and Storms Friday

The threat of Severe Weather returns to the Tri-State.

 Cameron Hopman
After seeing our warmest temperatures in nearly 2 weeks, this evening looks just as pleasant - today’s high temperature of 70° in Evansville was 14° above average for this time of the year and we're expected to remain well above our average high temperature of 56° well into the evening ahead. By the time dinner time rolls around, the mercury will have already dipped to 65° in the River City - by 10PM we'll have only reached 57°. Overnight low temperatures are only expected to dip as low as the upper 40s for many of us - expect a low temperature of 48° in Evansville early Thursday morning.
 
As for the rest of St. Patrick’s Day, conditions look favorable - one could say they even look... lucky… despite some added cloud cover tomorrow, afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach right back into the upper 60s low 70s, making for yet another absolutely gorgeous afternoon across the Tri-State. But you'll want to make the most of Thursday’s fortunate forecast, because shower and storm chances are on tap for our Friday.
 
We’re tracking chances of showers, thunderstorms and even the potential for strong to Severe storms for our Friday. A core of low pressure and its associated cold front is expected to swing through the Lower Ohio Valley during that period. While scattered rainfall will make up most of the forecast for Friday morning, it'll be Friday afternoon that may bring about that threat for potentially Severe thunderstorms. The latest data suggests that while we could see a few thunderstorms early Friday afternoon, the best chance to see some stronger to potentially Severe storms won't arrive until after Friday evening's commute. The greatest threats posed from these potentially strong storms will likely be damaging straight line winds and large hail - we will continue to keep a close eye in the situation as it continues to evolve.

