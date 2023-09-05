Storms overnight give way to cooler temperatures

It seems as though we’ve dealt with our last real hot and humid afternoon (at least for now) - after reaching high temperatures in the low 90s with “feels like” temperatures surpassing the mid 90s in spots, scattered shower and thunderstorm activity certainly cooled things off across the region this evening. On and off showers and thunderstorms will begin to dissipate as the evening rolls into the overnight hours and we find ourselves with a break from the rainfall after 10 o’clock. Expect temperatures to only fall as low as the mid 60s overnight.
Unfortunately, another round of shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to roll through the Tri-State as we sleep overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning. Model data continues to insist that we will see a broken line of thunderstorm activity set up across the far western reaches of the Tri-State between 3AM and 4AM Wednesday morning. From there, the line will gradually pass eastward, exiting east of the Tri-State by 8AM or so. It’s possible that some of the storms embedded within this line of thunderstorm activity may produce strong, gusty winds and frequent lightning, not to mention, heavy downpours.