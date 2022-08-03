Storms possible tonight, rainfall tomorrow

We are keeping a close eye on a line of showers and thunderstorms to the west of the Tri-State this evening. This line of storms has triggered multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings ranging from South Michigan all the way to Central Missouri; the Storm Prediction Center has placed the areas west of the Wabash River under a "1" on this evening's Threat Index in anticipation for the storms. The latest model data indicates that this line of storms may reach our western most counties as early as 8PM. It is however, expected that as the rainfall rolls further east toward Evansville, our storm chances will become less likely and the rain will weaken.
We'll wake up to additional rain chances across the Tri-State with morning low temperatures in the mid to low of 70s; Evansville will dip to a morning low temperature of 73° early Thursday morning. You'll want to grab the umbrella before heading out the door early tomorrow morning as those chances for rainfall are expected to linger on and off throughout the day ahead. In fact, the latest model data indicates that we may see chances of scattered showers on and off up until 5 PM or 6 PM Thursday evening. The added cloud cover and rain chances tomorrow will have at least one positive effect on the region, afternoon high temperatures across the Tri-State are only expected to reach the mid to low 80s.