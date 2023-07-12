Storms remain in the forecast Thursday

Fortunately, model data continues to indicate that the threat for potentially strong to Severe storms will stay away from the Tri-State both this evening and overnight. There is a slim possibility we may see some scattered storms as we sleep (especially west of Evansville), but the overall threat for Severe Weather seems to be falling by the minute. Expect conditions to remain fairly dry, but mild overnight - overnight low temperatures are only expected to dive only as low as the mid to low 70s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. We will wake up to a morning low temperature in your 73° in Evansville early Thursday morning.
The mild start to the day however, is expected to bring about its own problems; temperatures are expected to surge back into the mid to low 90s tomorrow afternoon and with dew point values above 70° in spots - as a result, "feels like" temperatures could climb as high as 102° in Evansville at times tomorrow! In addition to the heat, a cold front pushing southward into the Tri-State tomorrow afternoon is expected to generate scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially south of Evansville. The latest model data indicates that portions of the Tri-State could see strong to potentially Severe storms between 1PM and 5PM on Thursday. The primary threats from Thursday's storms will be damaging winds, and large hail.