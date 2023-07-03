Storms return to the forecast for the 4th

It’s about time! Finally, a day without chances of rainfall, giving the Tri-State a much needed respite from the deluge that was the last week! After reaching 89° in Evansville earlier on today, the mercury will gradually dwindle from 85° around dinnertime to 78° by 10PM. Expect quiet, calm and mainly clear conditions to persist overnight as temperatures dip toward the upper 60s and low 70s early Tuesday morning. After seeing a morning low temperature near 69° And Evansville, the combination of sunshine and southerly winds will allow temperatures to reach right back up into the low 90s for your Independence Day.
Our anticipated high temperature of 91° in Evansville and corresponding heat index of 95° for your Fourth of July won’t likely be the only things making weather headlines tomorrow - scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up late tomorrow morning and afternoon may impact some of our holiday celebrations. Fortunately, the latest model data indicates that the last of those showers and storms should dissipate by 7PM or so, giving way to a dry evening just in time for those firework displays! Better yet, expect temperatures near 80° under partly cloudy skies around the time those fireworks start flying Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, showers and storms do remain in the forecast for Wednesday as temperatures climb right back up to 92° for our midweek. Worse yet, a passing cold front interacting with all of our heat and humidity may generate the threat for potentially strong to Severe storms. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for Wednesday afternoon and evening. If the latest model data holds true, the greatest threat for Severe Weather will occur between 3PM on Wednesday and 10 o’clock that evening.