Storms, Showers and the Start of Spring

The Tri-State will remain under threat for Severe Weather through at least 8 PM or 9 PM this evening - between now and then, thunderstorms capable of producing hail larger than 1" in diameter, wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and even isolated tornadic activity will pass through the Lower Ohio Valley. It's important to remain weather aware and to know your severe weather plan between now and then. Fortunately once the storms pass to our east, we'll be able to enjoy the quieter night ahead. After reaching high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s for much of the region earlier this afternoon, the passing storm system will bring about cooler weather overnight tonight and throughout or Saturday.
Temperatures throughout much of our Saturday will remain in the mid to upper 40s as scattered rainfall continues to linger over the area for much of our day. It's not expected to be an overly pleasant start to the weekend; in addition to the rain and bluster winds, we are only expected to reach a high temperature of 49° in Evansville before falling back down to the upper 30s early Sunday morning. Sunday officially kicks off the spring season with the annual spring equinox; temperatures that afternoon will be quite spring like - we will hit a high temperature of 66° in Evansville on Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.