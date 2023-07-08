Storms through the evening

We continue to get beneficial rainfalls in some parts of the region this afternoon and evening. This will help with the potential looming drought for parts of the Tri-State. But these rains do come with the risk of severe weather. The threat for severe weather is greatest now and through the evening.
Sunday will be more comfortable, Monday and Tuesday will be more sunny, but midweek and onward; humidity, heat, and rain chances return!
TONIGHT:
68 & PARTLY CLOUDY W/ SHOWERS & STORMS
There's a threat for severe weather today –albeit a low one. And as we continue through the evening our chances for severe weather will be at their highest through the early evening into early night.
The biggest concerns are hail and strong winds within these storms without much of a tornadic or flooding threat.
Once those storms begin to fade out we'll see quieter conditions and some slightly cooler conditions roll in due to cooler air from the north rolling in.
TOMORROW:
83 & PARTLY SUNNY
As a result of those cooler conditions, our high temperature will only make it into the lower 80s. For July standards, this is a "cool" summer's day. Cloud cover will also be a little more elevated so not the sunniest afternoon for our weekend. Instead of the pool or lake, tomorrow would be a better day for hiking or going on a walk.
START OF WEEK:
WARMER & SUNNIER
Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and as a result temperatures will be able to warm each afternoon. Without much wind these would be perfect days for bike riding or rollerblading without much wind resistance. Just be sure to stay hydrated since it'll be warm and sunny!
MID WEEK:
WARM & HUMID W/ RAIN CHANCES
Almost everyone's summertime foe returns, humidity. As we enter the midweek humidity returns and although it'll keep our temperatures from getting too hot it will make things feel much sticker! This will also elevated our rain chances. On top of that we'll be seeing gustier winds through the midweek.
Sunday will be more comfortable, Monday and Tuesday will be more sunny, but midweek and onward; humidity, heat, and rain chances return!
TONIGHT:
68 & PARTLY CLOUDY W/ SHOWERS & STORMS
There's a threat for severe weather today –albeit a low one. And as we continue through the evening our chances for severe weather will be at their highest through the early evening into early night.
The biggest concerns are hail and strong winds within these storms without much of a tornadic or flooding threat.
Once those storms begin to fade out we'll see quieter conditions and some slightly cooler conditions roll in due to cooler air from the north rolling in.
TOMORROW:
83 & PARTLY SUNNY
As a result of those cooler conditions, our high temperature will only make it into the lower 80s. For July standards, this is a "cool" summer's day. Cloud cover will also be a little more elevated so not the sunniest afternoon for our weekend. Instead of the pool or lake, tomorrow would be a better day for hiking or going on a walk.
START OF WEEK:
WARMER & SUNNIER
Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and as a result temperatures will be able to warm each afternoon. Without much wind these would be perfect days for bike riding or rollerblading without much wind resistance. Just be sure to stay hydrated since it'll be warm and sunny!
MID WEEK:
WARM & HUMID W/ RAIN CHANCES
Almost everyone's summertime foe returns, humidity. As we enter the midweek humidity returns and although it'll keep our temperatures from getting too hot it will make things feel much sticker! This will also elevated our rain chances. On top of that we'll be seeing gustier winds through the midweek.