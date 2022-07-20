Storms tonight, "cooler" tomorrow

Temperatures climbed so high today that somehow an Excessive Heat Warning seemed to fall short of the overall danger; afternoon high temperatures reached the mid 90s across the Tri-State, but dewpoint values near 80° left the Lower Ohio Valley with "feels like" temperatures between 110° and 120°! Fortunately, today's dangerous heat is not expected to linger into our Thursday - unfortunately, a passing cold front responsible for the slightly cooler weather tomorrow will trigger showers, storms and the potential for severe thunderstorms over these next few hours. The latest model data indicates that we could see clusters of thunderstorm activity through 10PM or 11PM this evening. Some of the storms embedded within those clusters may produce damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the region under a "1" and a "2" on this evening's Threat Index.
Conditions will quiet down overnight tonight as temperatures gradually dwindle towards the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the region. While tomorrow morning's anticipated low temperature of 70° in Evansville will allow temperatures to creep back above average tomorrow afternoon, our Thursday ahead looks far more comfortable than the stiflingly hot conditions we saw earlier today. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach back into the low 90s for many of us; we will reach a high temperature of 92° in Evansville. With little to no humidity however, our temperatures in the low 90s could feel more like the upper 80s at times.