Stormy end to weekend

Today: It was a stormy start to our day. We started out warming up, then by those early morning hours the dark clouds came rolling in. Things started to clear up, but then a second wave came in, this time with a punch. Between 2pm-3:30pm we saw some storms get to that severe level in our eastern communities. For the rest of the evening we look to stay in those 60s through the overnight, but there is still that possibility of a scattered strong storm.
Tomorrow: The National Weather Service has issued us a 2 out of 5 on the Severe scale. This will include the possibility of Scattered Storms with strong winds and hail. Tornadic activity does not seem likely, but cannot be completely ruled out with some storms. With that being said, have a way to get warning through the day. We look to hit a High in the low to mid 70s. Rain will be a factor in how warm Monday will get. As for overnight a cold front pushes through and brings us into the high 50s.
Rest of Week: After Monday we are done with storms for a while. Tuesday-Thursday look to be clearing up, and giving us a lot of sun. With warm temperatures in the 80s, there is a lot to be happy about for our mid week in the Tri-State. The next chance to see rain looks to be into the weekend.