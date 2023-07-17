Stormy start to the week

Today: This morning was a stormy start, with thunder and lightning making us aware of their presence. Rain will continue throughout the morning, but we could see a clearing later this afternoon. Models showing different possibilities, the sun looks to make an appearance for a few hours later this afternoon, we could see the atmosphere re-heat, and add fuel for more thunderstorms, some of which could be severe and pack a punch. We look to top out around 86° today, and gradually lower to 68° overnight with partly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow: Tomorrow morning won't feel as Monday-like, we will see drier conditions in the morning. We could see the sunrise peak through the clouds. It looks to be a warmer day as well, we will heat up to 89° throughout the day. We could see some evening rain chances move into the Tri-State area. By then temperatures will start dropping, eventually making their way to 71° overnight.
Mid Week: Wednesday will bring much warmer temperatures, topping out in the low to mid 90s. Not only will we deal with heat, but a slight severe threat returns on Wednesday. Storms will likely be rather scattered, but could still have some strong winds and small hail. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s overnight. That brings us to our Thursday which looks to be a great day, with partly cloudy skies and rain chances staying low. Thursday will break into those 90s bringing back a typical summer day.