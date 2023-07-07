Stormy weekend ahead

TODAY: It has been a very pleasant end of the week for the Tri-State, and it will continue that way throughout the evening. We will reach a high of 90° today, mostly sunny with scattered clouds. As we head through the evening into the overnight hours we will see a little more cloud cover, and temperatures will gradually drop to a mild 71°.
THIS WEEKEND: Saturday won't be as pleasant, we will see clouds roll in throughout the morning hours, with a few scattered showers possible. When we reach those afternoon hours storm chances will increase, and some of them could be strong to severe. The primary threat with those storms will be wind and hail. The rain comes at a good time though, we are starting to see abnormally dry conditions in the Tri-State. Temperatures Saturday could reach a high of 83° depending on that rainfall. The evening and overnight hours will reach 67°, leading to Rain chances returning Sunday, but neither a severe threat, nor as widespread as Saturday. Sunday temperatures will hover in the low 80s, and as we head into the evening they will drop to a cooler 65°.
START OF WEEK: Monday and Tuesday the sun makes a comeback, and we will see a lot of sunshine both of those days. Temperatures will start to rise Monday reaching 85°, but they will continue to rise on Tuesday as we could break 90°. Heading into the mid-week we could see some rain chances start to increase.