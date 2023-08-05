Stormy Weekend

Tomorrow: Our morning low will be in the low 70s, as you wake up for your Sunday morning. The morning will be partly cloudy, getting warmer as we head into the afternoon hour. Then we will see some more clouds develop right around lunch hour, and behind that will be the first round of storms we can expect to see. That first round might bring some thunder and lightning, after those storms we could see some daytime heating. We could see temperatures reach 90° by 4PM. Should that happen, that will help fuel a second round of thunderstorms in the evening hours between 9PM and 2AM. Those storms could pack a punch, with the main threats being wind and hail. As that cold front passes through, temperatures will fall into the low 70s.
Monday: We will see a mostly cloudy start, with a possible pop up shower or 2. As we head into the afternoon those clouds will start to scatter, that will lead to some sunshine being on display in the afternoon. Thanks to that cold front passing through temperatures will stay low throughout the day, we will reach a refreshing and below average 82°. As we head into the evening hours things will stay calm into the overnight. We will reach a below average low temperature, as they will drop into the low 60s.