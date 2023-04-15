 Skip to main content
Strong storms expected tonight before a cooldown ensues

Gunnar Consol
TONIGHT:
51 & STORMS
We'll be seeing strong storms through the evening and into the overnight. The main threat is hail, strong winds, and maybe a brief spin up tornado. 
 
The window for strong storms looks to close at the latest 1AM tonight. This means we'll be dealing with thunderstorms and rain for a while. 
 
TOMORROW:
56 & SHOWERS W/ BREEZY CONDITIONS
Fortunately even though we'll be dealing with showers and maybe a brief thunderstorm, tomorrow is looking much much quieter. We'll be dealing with rain showers and cooler temperatures as refreshing air funnels into the Tri-State.
 
NEXT WEEK:
40s / 60s & COOLER AND SUNNIER
This cooler weather will have our work week kick off on the cooler side. Conditions will at least be sunny to help with the slightly cooler temperatures. A gradual warm up will be our friend as we approach next weekend. 

