Strong storms Monday night

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 508 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HAMILTON              WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             UNION

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CARMI, EVANSVILLE,
FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, HENDERSON, MCLEANSBORO,
MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, AND WEST SALEM.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Vanderburgh, east central Posey and central Henderson Counties
through 945 PM CDT...

At 900 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles east of Mount Vernon, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Henderson around 915 PM CDT.
Corydon around 920 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Robards.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 139 and 148.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 9.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Strong storms Monday night

  • 0
One of Monday's storms

Active weather affected the Tri-State Monday.

 Cameron Hopman
The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 10 o'clock this evening. That being said, model data continues to indicate that showers, storms and the potential for stronger to Severe storms may hang on into the predawn hours Tuesday. Some of the storms that we see between now and 10 o'clock may produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even isolated tornadic rotatoion. It's important to remain weather aware throughout the evening and overnight hours - make sure to have your weather radio set properly or to have downloaded the Storm Team 44 app; it will notify you anytime a warning is issued for your location.
 
We'll kick off tomorrow morning under primarily dry conditions with morning low temperatures in the mid to low 70s. The ample supply of both heat and humidity will again fuel shower and thunderstorm activity tomorrow morning and early afternoon. Some of the latest model data indicates that the Tri-State we'll see chances of pop-up showers and storms between 8AM and 1PM on Tuesday. Some of the storms may produce strong wind gusts in excess of 50 mph. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has again placed portions of the Tri-State under threat for Severe Weather for Tuesday morning and afternoon. 

Recommended for you