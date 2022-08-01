Strong storms Monday night

The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 10 o'clock this evening. That being said, model data continues to indicate that showers, storms and the potential for stronger to Severe storms may hang on into the predawn hours Tuesday. Some of the storms that we see between now and 10 o'clock may produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even isolated tornadic rotatoion. It's important to remain weather aware throughout the evening and overnight hours - make sure to have your weather radio set properly or to have downloaded the Storm Team 44 app; it will notify you anytime a warning is issued for your location.
We'll kick off tomorrow morning under primarily dry conditions with morning low temperatures in the mid to low 70s. The ample supply of both heat and humidity will again fuel shower and thunderstorm activity tomorrow morning and early afternoon. Some of the latest model data indicates that the Tri-State we'll see chances of pop-up showers and storms between 8AM and 1PM on Tuesday. Some of the storms may produce strong wind gusts in excess of 50 mph. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has again placed portions of the Tri-State under threat for Severe Weather for Tuesday morning and afternoon.