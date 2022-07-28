Strong storms possible this evening with localized flooding concerns

It's been raining a lot lately, and I cannot complain, we need it desperately! The recent rains have actually helped with our current drought exponentially.
Below is a comparison photo I took. The top photo was taken on July 1st where we saw 0.58" of rainfall in the 27 days leading up to July 1st.
Compare that with the bottom photo taken yesterday where we've seen 4.51" of rainfall in the 27 days leading up to yesterday. What's even more surprising is most of that rain has fallen within the past few days.
We will continue to cash in on beneficial rains in the coming days. Fret not, as by the weekend we will have drier but still cooler conditions to enjoy our time off. And enjoy it you must because a pattern change is flipping the narrative and bringing us back to those hot humid days with temperatures in the upper 90s!
TODAY: 89 (Partly Sunny then Chance of Storms)
Our rain chances for today have been delayed slightly, so you may be able to get through your whole entire day without seeing a drop. However, the chances for a few pop-up showers are still there, especially in our southernmost portions of the Tri-State. So if you want to avoid the rain at all, keep an umbrella handy –especially if you're in the Commonwealth of Kentucky!
TONIGHT: 72 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Showers and Storms Likely, Primarily between 8-11PM) [THREAT DAY: SEVERE WEATHER; KENTUCKY]
Our main window for seeing some strong to severe storms will open later today and even later into the evening. We could see some widespread heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flash flooding concerns.
FRIDAY: 83 (Cloudy w/ Gradual Clearing, and a Modest Chance for Showers and Storms Before 2PM) [THREAT DAY: SEVERE WEATHER; KENTUCKY]
Friday, our rain chances are slightly lower but just like today will be greatest in the southernmost portions of the Tri-State. We ought to see a wee bit more sunshine tomorrow as well with generally clearer skies.
THE WEEKEND: 60s / 80s (Partly Sunny Skies)
If all this recent rain has been keeping you inside, well this weekend will be your ideal conditions for making outdoor plans. Not only will temperatures be TOLERABLE, but conditions are expected to be the DRIEST in days! Go out and enjoy this weekend, I urge you!
NEXT WEEK: 60s to 70s / 80s to 90s (Partly Sunny Skies)
Yikes! Whoever complained that the cooler conditions and rain was bumming them out is going to get what they want. The return of the HEAT and HUMIDITY! Ugh! As we begin our next work week we'll go from cooler and wetter, and switch a whole 180° and return to hotter and drier conditions. Good thing we have plenty of moisture in the ground this time around!