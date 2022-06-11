Strong storms possible tomorrow morning with heat building in the afternoon

Well the last of the calm, quiet, and comfortable weather is on the way out tonight. By the morning we can expect to see showers, and some thunderstorms. Some have the potential to be severe. That window for showers and storms is in the morning, and afterward the heat and humidity kick into full gear. By Monday, our heatwave will be well underway and last into the middle of the week. While temperatures drop 10° from the start to the end of the week, we'll still be dealing with substantial heat with highs still in the 90s. If you got outdoor plans this week, aim to spend time during the cooler evening or dawn hours because all week long being outside during the day will be dangerous.
TONIGHT: 70 (Mostly Cloudy)
We won't be cooling off as much but humidity levels shouldn't be too bad as we enjoy our Saturday evening.
TOMORROW: 92 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Chance of Showers) [Marginal Risk for Severe Weather: 1/5 Threat Index]
Tomorrow morning the humidity will be on the climb as well as temperatures. This will help fuel an isolated severe weather threat tomorrow morning as the moisture surges into the region. Unlike most severe threats, it will be in the morning and before noon. Afterwards expect the heat to kick into full gear in the afternoon as temperatures rise into the low 90s.
MONDAY: 77 / 99 (Mostly Sunny) [HEAT INDEX ~110°]
A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will be occurring in the Tri-State making heat index values in the ballpark of 110°. Precautions should be taken, time outside should be limited, and outdoor physical activity should be avoided.
TUESDAY: 79 / 100 (Mostly Sunny) [HEAT INDEX ~110°]
A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will continue the Tri-State making heat index values in the ballpark of 110°. Precautions should be taken, time outside should be limited, and outdoor physical activity should be avoided.
WEDNESDAY: 79 / 99 (Mostly Sunny) [HEAT INDEX ~105°]
A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will continue in the Tri-State making heat index values in the ballpark of 105°. Precautions should be taken, time outside should be limited, and outdoor physical activity should be avoided.
LATE WEEK: upper 70s to upper 60s / upper 90s to low 90s (Remaining Dry and Sunny)
The heat will still be cranked; however, fortunately temperature will begin tapering down in intensity while still remaining on the hot side.
NEXT WEEKEND: 60s / 90s (Sunny & Dry)
We're not expecting any relief from above average temperatures but in retrospect low 90s will be sweet relief from the excessive record heat at the beginning of the week.