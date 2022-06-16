Strong to severe storms Friday morning

The brutal combination of heat and humidity continues to affect the Tri-State this evening. After reaching highs in the mid 90s earlier today, temperatures are only expected to dwindle to 93° by dinner time before falling to 86° by 10 o'clock. In fact, our temperature of 90° when our Excessive Heat Warning finally expires is still expected to feel as hot as 100° In spots. As far as overnight low temperature goes, one can expect the mercury to dip back down to the mid 70s early Friday morning.
While temperatures early tomorrow will be quite reminiscent of recent mornings, one major difference will be the cold front slowly progressing southward through the Tri-State. That cold front will interact with our ample supply of heat and humidity at the surface and generate a cluster of showers and storms that will impact tomorrow morning's commute. The first of the thunderstorm activity is expected to the reach the northernmost reaches the Tri-State between 5AM and 6AM Friday. The latest model data indicates that the last of the showers and storms will pass south of the area by 10AM. It's possible that some of the storms embedded within this cluster may produce damaging straight-line winds and large hail during that 4 to 5 hour stretch in question, as a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a "1" on tomorrow's Threat Index.
You'd think a passing cold front and thunderstorms would mean cooler weather for our Friday afternoon; unfortunately, you'd be wrong. Once the rainfall subsides late tomorrow morning, temperatures will again begin to climb - it's expected that the mercury will once again reach the mid to low 90s for many of us with heat indices nearing the triple digits at times tomorrow afternoon. Our anticipated high temperature of 92° in Evansville will still be 6° above average for this time of the year. Thankfully the cooler and dryer conditions flowing in behind tomorrow's passing cold front will take hold by Saturday - afternoon high temperatures by the time we're kicking off the weekend ahead will only reach as high as the mid-80s for many of us; we will top out at 85° in Evansville on Saturday afternoon, marking our coolest day in the River City since our previous Saturday.