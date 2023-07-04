Strong to Severe storms Wednesday

Despite some shower and thunderstorm activity earlier on, conditions are expected to remain dry throughout the Tri-State for those firework displays this evening. Expect temperatures near 80° by the time those fireworks are going off. Conditions are expected to remain mainly clear overnight as temperatures gradually dwindle back down to the upper 60s and low 70s by early Wednesday morning. We will wake up to a morning low temperature near 71° in Evansville tomorrow.
The mild start to our midweek will give that mercury a bit of a running head start; expect temperatures to surge back into the low 90s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley tomorrow. In fact, our anticipated high temperature of 92° in Evansville will feel as hot as 100° at times once the humidity is factored into the equation! All that heat and humidity will also fuel shower and thunderstorm development during the afternoon and early evening as our next cold front begins to reach the Tri-State.
The latest model data indicates that the first of our showers and storms on Wednesday will reach our westernmost communities around 2 o’clock tomorrow afternoon. Clusters of showers and storms will continue to slowly push eastward through the Tri-State during the remainder of the afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms we see tomorrow may be capable of producing strong winds and torrential rains. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather on Wednesday. It looks as though the last of those storms will dissipate by 9PM.