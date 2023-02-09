Strong winds and cooling temperatures Thursday

TODAY: After some storms moved through brings heavy rainfall and gusty winds, we are starting to dry out and cool down. We started this morning in the mid 60s, but as the cold front pushed through those numbers started falling. It's going to be cloudy and breezy for the remainder of the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3PM CST for the entire Tri-State area. Wind gusts could reach between 40-50 mph.
TONIGHT: Winds will gradually calm down this evening and into the morning hours, but the cold brisk air will settle over the Tri-State. Friday morning will be a chilly one in the mid to upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.