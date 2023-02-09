 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected. The strongest wind gusts will be associated with a
line of showers this morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of
50 mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Strong winds and cooling temperatures Thursday

Drying out and becoming cool & windy
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: After some storms moved through brings heavy rainfall and gusty winds, we are starting to dry out and cool down. We started this morning in the mid 60s, but as the cold front pushed through those numbers started falling. It's going to be cloudy and breezy for the remainder of the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3PM CST for the entire Tri-State area. Wind gusts could reach between 40-50 mph. 

TONIGHT: Winds will gradually calm down this evening and into the morning hours, but the cold brisk air will settle over the Tri-State. Friday morning will be a chilly one in the mid to upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.

