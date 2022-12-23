TODAY: It's absolutely miserable across the Tri-State, primarily because of how cold it is and feels. We're waking up to negative digit temperatures and -20 to -30 wind chills. We won't see much of any sunshine today, which will make it hard for any of the snow to melt. Expect blowing snow and highs only in the single digits!
Strong winds and extremely cold wind chills Friday; frigid Christmas weekend
- Griffin Glasscock
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
