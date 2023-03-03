Strong winds and outages likely even after strong storms clear

With the threat of strong thunderstorms and tornadoes having passed through the Tri-State, we're not entirely in the clear just yet.
We're continuing to see strong gusty winds through the Tri-State as we have a 'high wind warning' in effect until 9PM tonight.
In addition, power restoration efforts will be compromised until winds die down. Utility crews are already working away to restore power but outages continue to increase as winds continue to bring trees and limbs down.
We're also observing flooding concerns along the Ohio River and in low lying areas due to high amounts of rain falling within the past 12-24 hours. This has resulted in a lot of the area experiencing flash flooding concerns as well.