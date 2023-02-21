Strong winds and potentially Severe storms Wednesday

Just another day in paradise. Of course, temperatures were cooler across the region today, but they remained pleasant throughout the day - after reaching 58° this afternoon, temperatures will gradually dwindle to 50° by 7 o’clock - that’s about as far as temperatures fall. Strengthening southerly winds will ensure the temperatures gradually climb throughout the overnight hours and into our Wednesday. By the time 10 o’clock rolls around the mercury will have risen to 53° and we'll be seeing temperatures close to 67° by sunrise tomorrow.
While the warmer weather sounds like a plus, the strong southerly winds responsible for our warm up will be anything but. Wind gusts late tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon are expected to surge as high as 45 mph, prompting the National Weather Service to place the entirety of the Tri-State under a Wind Advisory from 9AM to 8PM Wednesday. In addition to the strong winds, on and off rain chances will affect the region tomorrow morning before intensifying tomorrow afternoon and bringing about the threat for potentially strong to Severe storms.
After seeing some initial shower chances through 10AM or so, much of the Lower Ohio Valley will see a break from the rain chances up until 1 or 2 o’clock. It’s around that time that a broken line of storms is expected to reach our westernmost communities before pushing eastward across the Tri-State. The line is expected to reach Evansville shortly after 3 PM, Madisonville by 4 PM and Owensboro shortly thereafter. The last of the shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to exit east of the Tri-State between 6PM and 7PM Wednesday evening. Some of the storms embedded within this line may produce winds in excess of 50 mph; as a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the far northwestern reaches of the Tri-State under a threat for potentially Severe storms tomorrow especially between the hours of 2PM and 6PM. I wouldn’t be surprised to see that threat expanded prior to the arrival of tomorrow's storms.