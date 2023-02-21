Strong winds and potentially Severe storms Wednesday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

.Portions of the Ohio River continue to rise due to heavy rains last
week. Minor flooding will continue through the remainder of the work
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

.Portions of the Ohio River continue to rise due to heavy rains last
week. Minor flooding will continue through the remainder of the work
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
are expected.

* WHERE...across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Strong winds and potentially Severe storms Wednesday

  • 0
Wednesday's storms

Showers and storms will reach the Tri-State tomorrow afternoon.

 Cameron Hopman

Just another day in paradise. Of course, temperatures were cooler across the region today, but they remained pleasant throughout the day - after reaching 58° this afternoon, temperatures will gradually dwindle to 50° by 7 o’clock - that’s about as far as temperatures fall. Strengthening southerly winds will ensure the temperatures gradually climb throughout the overnight hours and into our Wednesday. By the time 10 o’clock rolls around the mercury will have risen to 53° and we'll be seeing temperatures close to 67° by sunrise tomorrow.

While the warmer weather sounds like a plus, the strong southerly winds responsible for our warm up will be anything but. Wind gusts late tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon are expected to surge as high as 45 mph, prompting the National Weather Service to place the entirety of the Tri-State under a Wind Advisory from 9AM to 8PM Wednesday. In addition to the strong winds, on and off rain chances will affect the region tomorrow morning before intensifying tomorrow afternoon and bringing about the threat for potentially strong to Severe storms.

After seeing some initial shower chances through 10AM or so, much of the Lower Ohio Valley will see a break from the rain chances up until 1 or 2 o’clock. It’s around that time that a broken line of storms is expected to reach our westernmost communities before pushing eastward across the Tri-State. The line is expected to reach Evansville shortly after 3 PM, Madisonville by 4 PM and Owensboro shortly thereafter. The last of the shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to exit east of the Tri-State between 6PM and 7PM Wednesday evening. Some of the storms embedded within this line may produce winds in excess of 50 mph; as a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the far northwestern reaches of the Tri-State under a threat for potentially Severe storms tomorrow especially between the hours of 2PM and 6PM. I wouldn’t be surprised to see that threat expanded prior to the arrival of tomorrow's storms.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you