Strong winds and stroms

It has been nothing short of a damp and dreary afternoon throughout much of the Tri-State. That being said, much of our steady rainfall will begin letting up over the next few hours, giving way to a brief break from the precipitation. As drier conditions settle in across the Lower Ohio Valley, wind speeds are also expected to pick up. Strong, southerly winds gusting as high as 30 mph will reach the Tri-State before midnight, but the greatest threat for strong winds will hold off until the predawn hours early Thursday.
A resurgence of shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to swing in across the region beginning after 12AM. Clusters of showers and thunderstorms followed by a broken line of storms will push eastward through the Tri-State between midnight and 6AM. During this stretch, some of the storms embedded within that line may produce winds and excess of 40 to 50 mph. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a "1" on tonight's Threat Index.
With the arrival of the strong southerly winds, temperatures will surge throughout the Tri-State; it is expected that Evansville will reach 62° just after midnight tonight. Even after the storms pass east of our area by late tomorrow morning, Winds are still expected to peak near 35 to 40 mph through the late morning and early afternoon. The prolonged, strong wind gusts has prompted the National Weather Service to place the entire region under a Wind Advisory through tomorrow at 3 PM.